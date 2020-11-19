Lubbock- 90 passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 10 a.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Quitee was born on August 8, 1930, to Garfield, Sr. and Henrietta Griffin. He loved fishing, hunting, playing dominoes, and spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory; his sister, Earlene Richardson; three brothers, Joseph Griffin, Willie Griffin, Sr., and Garfield Griffin, Jr.; three grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.