Lubbock- 38 passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Rachelle was born on May 3, 1982, to John and Redonna Tindol. She is survived by her husband, Esteban Moreno; parents, John and Redonna Tindol; grandparent, Faye Eden; two sisters, Janie Moreno and Sandy Moreno; one niece, Sara Ann Lopez; one nephew, Andrew (Andy) Lopez; a host of other relatives and friends.