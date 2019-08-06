|
|
Lubbock- Rafael Rosiles, 83 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born September 11, 1935 to Jose and Juanita (Rodriguez) Rosiles in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico. Rafael married Socorro (Nieves) Rosiles September 29, 1962, she preceded him in death December 4, 2017. Rafael and his wife owned and operated La Fiesta Restaurant for 46 years until retirement in 2008. It was the longest running restaurant in Lubbock at the time. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Maria Rosiles-Flores and husband Gilberto, Ralph Rosiles and wife Bertie, Armida Rosiles-Millares and husband Mark, Angelica Rodriguez and husband Kirk all of Lubbock, and JoAnn Aguilar and husband Daniel of Austin, siblings, Luis Rosiles, Antonio Rosiles, Raul Rosiles, Francisco Rosiles, Juan Jose Rosiles, Lucila Rosiles, Juanita Garcia, Mireya Camacho, Ada Luz Velazquez, Marta Luz Marinelarena; and twelve grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings, Rodolfo Rosiles, Jose Rosiles, Esther Barcenas, Celia Soto, Susana Chavez, Maria Olivas and three siblings who died at birth.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with a rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. Another visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Mass will be at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Lubbock. A visitation will be held at Perches Funeral Home at 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. in El Paso on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019