RALPH MOORE SHELTON
1933 - 2020
LUBBOCK- Ralph Shelton, Jr., died on October 1, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas, at the age of 87. He was born in 1933 in Dallas, Texas, to Ralph Shelton, Sr., and Georgiana Keese Shelton.

He graduated from North Dallas High School, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas; served as an editor of the campus newspaper, "The Toreador"; and was a charter member of the Tech chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

In 1955, he joined the news staff of KCBD-TV Channel 11 in Lubbock and worked there - as reporter, photographer, executive producer, etc. - until his retirement in 1994. He later worked for the Texas Tech Office of Information and in public relations, and served as chairman of the Lubbock Libraries Board.

He was made an admiral in the Texas Navy in 1969.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Johnson, whom he married in 1954. Other survivors include daughter Sally Shelton and her husband, Gene Hess, of Lubbock, Texas; daughter Laura Wills and her husband, George Wills, of Lubbock, Texas; son Nathaniel Shelton and his companion, Mary Harris, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and daughter Kathryn Leigh Menaul of Midland, Texas; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Godeke Library or the education program at the Lubbock Lake Landmark.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
