Levelland- Services for Elder Ralph "Sly" Sylvester Ochoa, 58 years of age of Levelland whom passed away on November 4, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born to Jose Evanso & Guadalupe Ochoa, on January 20, 1961 in Levelland. He is survived by his spouse Marisa Ochoa; children Lauren Corbin and Lance Keller; brothers Ray Ochoa and Raymond Ochoa; sisters Linda Reyna, Connie Comer, Melba Gomez and Lisa Longoria; and seven grandchildren Shelby and Kylie Corbin, Blake, Ashton, Dylan and Kaleb Keller and Bella Campos.
Visitation, Reflections and Celebration of Life will be held November 7, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Levelland with Pastor Jon Sharpe officiating and music by Margret Golightly & Cindy Terzenbach. Internment will be held at the City of Levelland Cemetery of Levelland. Pallbearers will be Blake and Dylan Keller, Bobby, Nathan and Christopher Gomez, Mark and Alex Anthony and Dr. Franklin Babb with The Levelland Fire Department as Honorary Pallbearers. Under the direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019