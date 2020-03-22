|
Lubbock- Ralph L. Vaughn passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 62 years in a private family service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 23, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of our city officials and the well being of our community, we are asking for friends and acquaintances to participate in services via our webcasting services. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020