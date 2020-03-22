Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Ralph Vaughn


1958 - 2020
Ralph Vaughn Obituary
Lubbock- Ralph L. Vaughn passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. We will celebrate his life of 62 years in a private family service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 23, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of our city officials and the well being of our community, we are asking for friends and acquaintances to participate in services via our webcasting services. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
