Lubbock- Ralph Wayne Harrison, 91, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 7, 2019. Wayne was born in Idalou, Texas to Ralph Harrison and Grace McInroe Harrison on September 2, 1928. He married Paula Faye Stephens in 1950. Wayne and Paula had 3 children, Rita Shrauner, Terry Harrison, and Danny Harrison. They were married for 69 years until his death in 2019. Wayne went to work for Southwestern Public Service in 1950. He retired from Southwestern Public Service in 1985 after 35 years of service. Wayne and Paula did a lot of traveling in the United States with family. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, a brother (infant), a brother Keith Harrison and a sister Jo Brunson. Wayne is survived by a sister Jeanne Head and a brother Wendell Harrison, also survived by his children, Rite Shrauner and her husband Clarke, Terry Harrison and his wife Vicki, Danny Harrison and his wife Sandi. Wayne has 7 grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. A service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019