Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Wayne Harrison


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Wayne Harrison Obituary
Lubbock- Ralph Wayne Harrison, 91, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 7, 2019. Wayne was born in Idalou, Texas to Ralph Harrison and Grace McInroe Harrison on September 2, 1928. He married Paula Faye Stephens in 1950. Wayne and Paula had 3 children, Rita Shrauner, Terry Harrison, and Danny Harrison. They were married for 69 years until his death in 2019. Wayne went to work for Southwestern Public Service in 1950. He retired from Southwestern Public Service in 1985 after 35 years of service. Wayne and Paula did a lot of traveling in the United States with family. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, a brother (infant), a brother Keith Harrison and a sister Jo Brunson. Wayne is survived by a sister Jeanne Head and a brother Wendell Harrison, also survived by his children, Rite Shrauner and her husband Clarke, Terry Harrison and his wife Vicki, Danny Harrison and his wife Sandi. Wayne has 7 grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. A service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in the Abbey Chapel at 2:00pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -