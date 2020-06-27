Lubbock- The family of Ralph Williams will celebrate his life of 77 years at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX. Burial will follow at 4:00 pm at Lamesa Memorial Park Cemetery for anyone who would like to join the family there. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock, TX. Ralph passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home. The service will be live-streamed and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Ralph Wesley Williams was born on August 29, 1942, to Harlan and Nellie Williams in Borden County, Texas. Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Gwen Cohorn, on June 29, 1962. They were blessed with four children: Cheryl, Chris, Curtis, and Cherise. Both Cheryl and Cherise and their husbands share June 29 as their anniversary date as well. Gwen passed away in 1988. Ralph found love again and married Cindy Ball Addison on November 21, 1992. Cindy's four children, Shawna, Jimmy, Audra, and Treg, joined the family. All of Ralph's children and grandchildren are grateful for and blessed by the love, care, and support Cindy has provided to Ralph and us for all these years.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Cindy Williams; their children, Cheryl Treadwell and husband, Brad; Chris Williams and wife, Carrie; Curtis Williams and wife, Tanja; Cherise Tole and husband, Jason; Shawna Taylor and husband, Jeff; Jimmy Addison and wife, Cynde; Audra Molina and husband, Joe; and Treg Addison; grandchildren, Sheridan and Dylan Treadwell; Cayenne, Stormie, Summer, Keelie, and Zoe Williams; Karis Keene and husband, Austin, Kacey Key and husband, Taylor, and Kylen Williams; Mackenzie and Heston Tole; Madison and Wyatt Taylor; Blake, Clayton, and Canin Addison, Jayci Schneider, Caleb Schneider and wife, Chantell, and Austen Schneider; Saegan Molina; Tanner Addison; great-grandchildren, Jesse, and Josiah Keene; Stetson Schneider; brother, Kenneth Williams, and wife, Mary Lynn; and a multitude of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Nellie Williams; his wife of 26 years, Gwen Cohorn Williams; and grandson, Luke Molina.
Ralph's home was always full of family, as evidenced above. Along with being a devoted family man, he was also a dedicated and loving friend to many and gave as much as he could to everything he did. Ralph's circle and influence began in the Berry Flat community. He graduated as valedictorian of Borden County High School Class of 1960. He graduated from Texas Technological College, now known as Texas Tech University, in 1963 with a BBA in Finance. For many years, he served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Lamesa, a school board member at Klondike ISD, and a board member of Poka-Lambro Telephone Cooperative. His life's work was cotton farming in Martin and Dawson counties and included several other business interests throughout the years. He and Gwen put down roots and built a home south of Lamesa at Three League, where he resided until retiring in 2009. Ralph and Cindy then moved to Lubbock to be closer to family. Some of the things Ralph enjoyed most were his Collie and Boxer puppies, baking his favorite pineapple upside-down cake and homemade biscuits, traveling, photography, reading avidly, and texting with his children and grandchildren. Most importantly, he accepted Jesus into his heart at a young age, served God's kingdom here on earth, and shared the love of Jesus whenever he could. Ralph loved his family and friends deeply and lived a blessed life. We celebrate that he is in Heaven, and as believers, we will rejoice in seeing him again - Oh, Glorious Day!
The family of Ralph Williams has requested donations in his memory to the First Baptist Church of Lamesa Food Bank, PO Box 399, Lamesa, TX 79331. Please designate it to the food bank. Ralph and Cindy helped start the food bank at the church and were active for many years in helping not only to fill people's physical hunger but also by providing them with spiritual guidance and truth.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.