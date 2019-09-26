|
|
Lubbock- Ramiro Ramirez, 74, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1945 in San Marcos to Pedro Ramirez, Sr and Trinidad Ramirez. He was a loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Billie Jo Perez (Alfredo) and son, Danny Ramirez (Becky); two sisters: Virginia Ramirez of Lubbock, and Mary Helen Ramirez of Austin; and three brothers, Richard Ramirez, Johnny Ramirez of Lubbock and Delpino Ramirez of Austin. He had six grandchildren and two great grand daughters. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mr. Ramirez is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Ramirez, Sr and Trinidad Ramirez; three brothers, Manuel Ramirez, Pedro Ramirez, Jr and Alex Ramirez and sister Clara Ramirez. Services will be 2 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Unity Praise Center/Alabanza Unida 205 Sherman St., Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019