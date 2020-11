Or Copy this URL to Share

Levelland- Mr. Ramiro Zapata Hinojosa, 86 Yrs. of Levelland formally of Alice, Tx, passed away on Nov. 12th, 2020 in Lubbock. He was born on March 11th.1934 in Alice, Tx.



Memorial Services & Reflections of Life will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Officiating: Pastor Richard Trevino. Music by : Johnny Vasquez. Under the Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home.



