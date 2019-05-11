|
Lubbock- Ramon Montoya, also known as "Papaw, Dad, Uncle and Hubby"...left to join his heavenly home at the age of 63. At the time of his passing, he was at home with immediate and extended family by his side.
SERVICES: The Viewing/Wake will be at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, 2609 South Main St., Roswell, New Mexico, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, and Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM, followed by the burial at South Park Cemetery.
Ramon was born April 14, 1956, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Abaristo Montoya and Eva Marquez. He had two sisters, Cecelia and Rebecca Montoya, and one brother, George Dodd/Wells. Ramon moved to Long Beach, California, his high school year and graduated from Polytechnic High School in June of 1974. After graduation, Ramon joined the Navy where he proudly served his country for ten years.
On June of 1982, Ramon met the love of his life, "the woman that he always dreamed of," Sheilah "Katie" McKeegan, and they were married on September 4th, 1982. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for several TV stations in Roswell and later went to Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, where he graduated with an Associate's Degree in nursing in 1995. Ramon worked mainly in critical care for over twenty years.
Ramon loved music, dancing, singing, going to the movies, playing the guitar and collecting comics...but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and doing karaoke with his kids. Prior to his passing, he told his family, "I've lived a good life, I got to see the world, I've done things others only dream of doing and will never have the chance to do. I have three beautiful kids, I have three grandsons and a brand-new granddaughter, and nothing could make me any happier."
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, who will be truly missed by all. Ramon also had a stepdaughter and stepson as well as one step-granddaughter and three step-grandsons.
SURVIVORS: Ramon is survived by his wife and love of his life, Sheilah "Katie" Montoya; daughter, Katrina Mata (Marky); son, Emilio Montoya (Veronica); son/grandson, Alex Montoya of Lubbock, Texas; stepdaughter, Carla Alexander (Guy); stepson, Michael Rider (Sarah) of Westerville, Ohio; grandsons: Noah Kal-el and Hayden Montoya; precious granddaughter, Marion of Lubbock, Texas; step-grandsons: Christopher, Landon, and Tristin; step-granddaughter, Katlyn of Westerville Ohio; sisters: Cecelia Vela of Lubbock, Texas, Becky Carrillo (Ermando) of Roswell, New Mexico; as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
PRECEDED: Preceding Ramon in death: his daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Montoya; nephews: Daniel Rivera, Jason McKeegan; mother, Eva Vega; father, Abaristo Montoya; brother, George Dodd/Wells; brother-in-law, Charlie VanMeter; mother-in-law, Mary VanMeter; and father-in-law, Charles VanMeter.
Ramon's tribute was written in his honor by his family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019