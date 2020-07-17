Lubbock- Ramona Crews Baldock, 90, of Shallowater, TX, went home to her Savior and Lord on July 15, 2020. There will be graveside services for Ramona on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery in Lubbock, TX. with Elder Dale Turner officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Ramona was born January 2, 1930 in Scurry County to Arthur and Alma Turner. Ramona is preceded in death by a son Gary Dale Mobley, her parents, a brother Arwin Turner, a sister Delores Sharpe and nephew Ron Sharpe.
She is survived by daughters: Sharon Handley of Snyder, TX, Cynthia Bowles and husband Mike of Ransom Canyon, TX, a son Galen Mobley and wife Renee of Lubbock, TX, Grandchildren: Vicki Hodge and husband Joe, Harry Blackstock and wife Melanie, Justyne Bowles, Bayli Bowles, Michele Walls & Rachel Ivey. Great Grandchildren: Jayson, Bradley & Tyler Stephenson, Emile & Shad and Lena Hodge, Emily, Hailey & Molly Blackstock and Konner Jones, Layla Rose Ivey and great great grandchild Dean Hodge.
Ramona worked as a nurse (LVN) for many years. Her life was a life of service to others. There are no words to describe her love for her family. She found great joy in cooking Sunday dinners, and any time if it meant there would be family of friends at her dinner table. She was our beacon of light through the storms of life.
Pallbearers will be Harry Blackstock, Justyne Bowles, Mike Bowles, Joe Hodge, Phil Baldock.
