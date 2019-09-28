|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Ramona Faye Schulze, 90, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Waxahachie, Texas.
Ramona passed away September 18, 2019 at home in Lubbock. She was born April 25, 1929 in Frost , TX to Sheldon and Susie Mathers Padgett. She graduated from Avalon High School. She married Erwin Schulze on October 29, 1950 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Dallas, Texas. She worked in banking and cotton ginning for 30 years. She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Waxahachie, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on April 1, 2004; sisters, Gwendolyn Tapp and Athele Bryan and her granddaughter, Joanna Rogers. Loved ones include son Dennis Schulze and wife, Nancy; daughter, Kathy Rogers; daughter Janice Honerkamp and husband, Russell; daughter Karen Schulze; grandchildren, Elaine Ethridge, Denise Schulze and Will Rogers; five great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to Christ the King Lutheran Church or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019