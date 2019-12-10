|
Lubbock- Randal "Kevin" Yarbrough, age 48, passed away December 8, 2019, as a result of injuries that were sustained in an auto accident on November 6, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Kevin was born in Plainview, Texas, on December 23, 1970, to Dwight and Kay Yarbrough. He attended Levelland High School and later transferred To Hobbs, NM, where he graduated in 1990. Throughout his High School career, Kevin excelled in Football as the head quarterback and also In FFA, where he showed steers and pigs. Following High School, he attended New Mexico Junior College and later transferred to South Plains College. After college, Kevin took his knowledge to the Oilfield Chemical industry, where he helped start Precision Treating in Levelland, T, and continued to work in the Oilfield Chemical Industry for 25 years.
Kevin is survived by wife, Robin; son, Cole Randal Yarbrough; daughter, Kara D'Lyn Yarbrough; son, Robert Cole Coggins; daughter, Ryan Kay Coggins; parents, Kay and Dwight of Lubbock; sister, Lisa D'Lee Farmer; nephews, Scott Halbrooks, Ty Halbrooks, and Jessup Farmer; in-laws, Bob and Sherry Folkner, Kent and Kristi Folkner, Cody and Ashton Folkner.
Kevin was a pillar that cannot be replaced in the eyes of his family. From his infectious laugh to his wild/acrobatic stunts, he always kept you on your toes. We can attribute his successes and willingness to serve others through his devotion to Christ.
Kevin's hobbies included; Farming, Ranching, Sports of every kind, Fishing, Hunting, and horseback riding. He was a member of Southcrest Baptist Church and also a participant in the Recovery of Christ at Monterey Church of Christ.
The family will always be beyond blessed and grateful to all the Doctors and Nurses at UMC Trauma and ICU in Lubbock, Texas, who provided exceptional care for Kevin's injuries. We would also like to thank Southcrest Church for all the love and support that was shown throughout the duration of Kevin's time in the hospital.
