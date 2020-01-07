Home

Randall Dwain "Randy" Bryant


1952 - 2020
Randall Dwain "Randy" Bryant Obituary
Lubbock- Randall "Randy" Dwain Bryant, 67, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 in Lubbock. Services for Mr. Bryant will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with Robert E. Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. Family will accept friends for a visitation from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors.

Randall was born August 25, 1952 in Lubbock to the late James Malcom (1989) and Louise Bryant (1976). After graduating from Coronado High School, Randall enlisted in the Navy where he served his country honorably for two years. He married Mary Vasquez on October 7, 1978 in Plainview, Texas and worked for Xcel Energy as a maintenance mechanic for many years. Randall enjoyed watching television early in the morning as he considered it the best time to catch up on the news and stock market report. Being a certified pilot, he loved to fly and was also a Nascar enthusiast. He enjoyed watching M.A.S.H., was a big fan of John Wayne, Elvis Presley, and Unchained Melody was his favorite song. Above all, he loved being with his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him; his memory will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife Mary Bryant, one son Dusty Dwain Bryant; one daughter, Mandy Marie Bryant; two sisters, Diane Hurst, Tammy Carter of Garland, Texas

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother Ronnie Bryant (2000)
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
