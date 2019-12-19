|
Lubbock- 97, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Randall was born on May 5, 1922 in Mexia, TX to Wilmer Byrd and Bennie Mae Forge. After graduating high school he attended Prairie View College where he played tennis and later was drafted into the United States Army. He was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. He leaves to cherish his memory; his brother, Wilmer (Debra) Byrd; He leaves to cherish his memory; his brother, Wilmer Eugene (Debra) Byrd; five special nieces, Jackie (Willis) Priestley, Linda DeVaughn (Dwight Petties), Stephanie DeVaughn, Ashley Murray, and Belinda Petties; three special nephews, Ralph DeVaughn, Zy'Quarius Nelson, and Dwight Petties, Jr. (Crystal); a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019