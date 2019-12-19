Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall J. "R.J." Byrd


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall J. "R.J." Byrd Obituary
Lubbock- 97, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Randall was born on May 5, 1922 in Mexia, TX to Wilmer Byrd and Bennie Mae Forge. After graduating high school he attended Prairie View College where he played tennis and later was drafted into the United States Army. He was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. He leaves to cherish his memory; his brother, Wilmer (Debra) Byrd; He leaves to cherish his memory; his brother, Wilmer Eugene (Debra) Byrd; five special nieces, Jackie (Willis) Priestley, Linda DeVaughn (Dwight Petties), Stephanie DeVaughn, Ashley Murray, and Belinda Petties; three special nephews, Ralph DeVaughn, Zy'Quarius Nelson, and Dwight Petties, Jr. (Crystal); a host of other relatives and friends.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -