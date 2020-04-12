|
Lubbock- Randel (Randy) Joe Cooke, age 64, joined his Savior on Friday April 3, 2020, at his home in Lubbock, Texas. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene.
Randy Cooke was born on March 15, 1956 in Abilene, Texas to parents Joe Carroll and Ramona (Benson) Cooke. Randy graduated from Cooper High School in 1974 and received his Licensed Vocational Nursing degree in 1986 from South Plains College.
Randy worked at Covenant Hospital and several nursing homes in the Lubbock area. After his retirement, he volunteered for the Lubbock area MHMR (StarCare). He wrote many editorials on tobacco and drug prevention for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; helped with area health fairs; and organized and led crafts for young adult clients.
Randy was a member of Redbud Baptist Church in Lubbock where he enjoyed his Sunday School class.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ramona Cooke and a niece Stefanie Cooke.
Randy is survived by his siblings, Roy Cooke and his wife Amy, Richard Cooke and his wife Kathy, and Vicki Cooke Reynolds and her husband Danny, of Abilene; five nieces and nephews, Jennifer Cooke, Jacob Reynolds, Jared Reynolds and his wife Laura, Brandon Cooke and his wife Haley, Britni Hicks and her husband Thomas of Abilene;five great nieces and nephews, Caitlin Cooke, Layton, Adeli and Enzli Hicks and Benson Cooke; aunts, Mildred Yates of Katy, and Helen and husband Jake Landers of Menard, and many cousins.
Memorials may be sent to the Redbud Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas Benevolence Fund.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020