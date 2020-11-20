Abernathy- Graveside services for Randy Lane Houston, 54, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Linn officiating. Public viewing will be held at Abell Funeral Home from 1:00pm until 8:00pm, Friday, November 20, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Randy died at his home Monday, November 16, 2020.
He was born July 20, 1966 in Lubbock, TX to Mac and Rita (Evans) Houston. Randy graduated Abernathy High School in 1984 and went on to play football at Angelo State in San Angelo, TX, where he earned his Bachelor's degree. He then returned to the Abernathy area to begin farming and ranching. He was raised in the Abernathy First United Methodist Church, where he also attended with his children. He married Tiffany Myatt and to that union was born 2 children, Taylor and Billy Mac. Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a "denim on denim type of guy". He always had a smile on his face and had a huge laugh and was always willing to help others. He loved his family and friends and they loved him, but his true devotion was to his children.
Randy is survived by his 2 children, Taylor and Billy Mac Houston and their mother Tiffany, all of Idalou, TX, parents, Mac and Rita Houston of Abernathy, 2 brothers, Rick Houston and wife Lori of Abernathy and Brandon Houston and wife Gini of El Reno, OK, nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Leroy.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Taylor and Billy Mac Houston Fund at City Bank Lubbock or to a favorite charity
