Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
1954 - 2019
Randy Moseley Obituary
Lubbock- Randall Mark Moseley was born on December 29, 1954 in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Randy passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 64 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Randy's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; a daughter, Vanessa Dirks and husband Philip of Lubbock; mother, Joan Moseley of Lubbock; and a brother, Terry Moseley and wife Dixie of Owasso, OK.

He was preceded in death by his father, O.D. Moseley.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Remember
