Lubbock- Randy Reeves' family will celebrate his life of 57 years at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. His family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 06, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. He passed on Monday, November 30, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.