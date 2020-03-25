|
Lubbock- 62, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Deliverence. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ranna was on February 3, 1958 to Arthur and Margie Harris. Ranna leaves to cherish her memory three children, Travis (Tamika) Harris, Negil (Ebone) Harris, and Calandra Harris; two brothers Arthur Harris, Jr. and Earl Harris; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020