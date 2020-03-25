Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Deliverence
Ranna Harris Obituary
Lubbock- 62, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Deliverence. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ranna was on February 3, 1958 to Arthur and Margie Harris. Ranna leaves to cherish her memory three children, Travis (Tamika) Harris, Negil (Ebone) Harris, and Calandra Harris; two brothers Arthur Harris, Jr. and Earl Harris; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
