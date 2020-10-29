Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Raul Rocha, 61, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Raul by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com
. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Raul passed away Friday, October 23rd peacefully at his home. Raul was born July 6, 1959 in Alice, Tx. to Raul and Angelina Rocha. He graduated from high school in 1977 and joined the Marines in 1980. Raul served in the U.S. Marine Corp. until 1986. After his return back to Lubbock, he was involved in residential and commercial construction.
For the most part of his life it was spent with his family. He was a loving father and a great friend to everyone he knew. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and cooking out. He was also a very talented carpenter and great at building things with his hands.
Loved ones include daughter, Detra Griego and husband Andre of Amarillo, sister Zelda Cuevas and husband Art of Lubbock and grandchildren, Adeline and Jett Griego
Preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Angelina Rocha and his brother, Robert Rocha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals On Wheels.