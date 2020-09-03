Lubbock- 76 passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph. Interment will follow at Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. Rosary will follow at 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ray was born on July 19, 1944, to Antonio, Sr. and Olivia DeLeon in Rotan, TX. He graduated from Lubbock High and joined the Marines and served as a Sgt. in the Vietnam War. He leaves to his memory; his wife, Tanya DeLeon; children, Danella Hitri, Amanda DeLeon, Daniel DeLeon, and Ray DeLeon, Jr.; six grandchildren; siblings, Elida Tafoya, Tony DeLeon, Geneva Torrez, and Adela DeLeon; a host of other relatives and friends.