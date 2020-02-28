Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Lonestar Cowboy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Lynch


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Lynch Obituary
Lubbock- Ray Lynch, 90, passed away in Lubbock on February 16th, 2020. He was born on August 26th, 1929 in Hale Center, Texas. After graduating from Hale Center HS, Ray joined the military. He was a Korean War Veteran and in 1958 Ray received his B.S. from Texas Tech. In the 1960s, Ray worked as a NASA contractor on the Apollo Space Flight Project. Ray was a long time resident of Memphis, TN with his late wife Tommye Sue. Ray is survived by his four children, Donna Finch, Barbara Lynch, Beverly Jones and John Lynch; two grandchildren Michael Finch and Emily Worthington; two great grandchildren Jacob and Ethan Worthington. Services for Ray will be held on Saturday February 29th, 2020 at 2pm at the Lonestar Cowboy Church with Pastor Jerry Stewart presiding. Burial will be at a later date in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -