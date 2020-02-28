|
Lubbock- Ray Lynch, 90, passed away in Lubbock on February 16th, 2020. He was born on August 26th, 1929 in Hale Center, Texas. After graduating from Hale Center HS, Ray joined the military. He was a Korean War Veteran and in 1958 Ray received his B.S. from Texas Tech. In the 1960s, Ray worked as a NASA contractor on the Apollo Space Flight Project. Ray was a long time resident of Memphis, TN with his late wife Tommye Sue. Ray is survived by his four children, Donna Finch, Barbara Lynch, Beverly Jones and John Lynch; two grandchildren Michael Finch and Emily Worthington; two great grandchildren Jacob and Ethan Worthington. Services for Ray will be held on Saturday February 29th, 2020 at 2pm at the Lonestar Cowboy Church with Pastor Jerry Stewart presiding. Burial will be at a later date in Memphis, TN.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020