Lubbock- Ray Lynn (Blessing) Britt, 89, of Lubbock, formerly of Littlefield, went home to be with the Lord November 22, 2019. The family will host a visitation of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3708 45th Street, at 11:00 am on Monday, December 2, 2019. She will be buried at a later date in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Ray Lynn was born on August 22, 1930, in Amherst, to William Ray Blessing and Florice Mae (Garlington) Blessing. She grew up in Fieldton and Amherst as the oldest of three children. She graduated from Amherst High School and attended Texas Tech University. She was married on March 2, 1948, to her best friend's brother, Roger Leon Britt.
She was a wonderful wife of 71 years, loving mother of three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Ray Lynn was a pilot, organizer, and world traveler. Ray Lynn loved the Lord deeply and lived her faith through her mentoring, love, and care for others.
After her children began school, she served from 1962-1966 as a Deputy County Clerk in Lamb County. She then campaigned for and won the position of District Clerk in Lamb County. Winning elections every 4 years, she served for 25 years in this position, until her retirement in 1992. She was honored by the County and District Clerks' Association of Texas as the Outstanding District Clerk of the State of Texas for 1982-1983. She was active in the community, serving as President of the Littlefield Chamber of Commerce. She was recognized by the Chamber as Woman of the Year in 1986.
Ray Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, John Edd Blessing, and one great-grandson, Griffin Yarbrough. She is survived by her husband, her children, Barbara (Al) Boughton of Los Angeles, Gary (Jo) of Lubbock, Donald (Linda) of Bastrop, her brother, Pat (Donna) Blessing of Pflugerville, her sister-in-law and best friend, Betty Harlan, sister-in-law Bernice Nelson, her grandchildren, Barry (Mo) Yarbrough, Sunny (Michael) DeMott, Bonnie (Wes) Joines, James Britt, Zarina and Robert Britt, and her great-grandchildren, Jordan, Blake, and Sydney Yarbrough, Megan and Zach DeMott , Elizabeth and Catherine Joines. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
We will forever be blessed and grateful for the loving care of each person who worked at Wilshire Place and walked with us on this journey. The family wishes to thank St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Andy Hurst, Greg Taylor, and the Harmony Sunday School class for their prayers and support. The family also wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kelly Klein, Dr. Jamie Haynes, Dr. Rafael Rosalez, Dr. Al-Tamimi and Haley, Dr. Fred Onger, Dr. Jack Dyer, Dr. Kurakote, the resident doctors, medical students, and nurses at UMC and Covenant. Special nurses and people who we wish to thank include Amy Damron, Melinda, Lisa, Lucy, Sydni, Randy, and Walter.
The family has designated St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3708 45th Street, for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019