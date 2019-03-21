Lubbock- Ray Reynolds passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 following a long battle with cancer. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 76 years at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, followed by a visitation at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A tribute of Ray's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



Ray was born on September 9, 1942, to Andy and Isla (Payne) Reynolds in Eastland, TX. On November 30, 1961, Ray married the love of his life, Beverly, in Levelland, Texas.



Ray was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved golfing, bowling, traveling, working crossword puzzles and playing cards with friends and family. He even enjoyed four hole in ones throughout his time on the links.



Ray retired from the Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant after 24 years of service where he served all over the world. He kept friendships made during that time for his entire life. He and Bev settled in Lubbock after his military career where he worked for Lockheed Martin at Reese AFB and ran the INS office in Lubbock.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Isla and Andy Reynolds, brother, Andy Wayne Reynolds and loving wife, Beverly.



Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Conrad Jones of Friendswood, TX; step-son, Sean Jones, step-daughter, Jennifer Jones; grandson, Jack Jones; step-grandchildren, Olivia, Braelea, Presley and Payton; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Reynolds.



Memorials contributions are suggested to the at https://donate3.cancer.org. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019