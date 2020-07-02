formerly of Paducah- Ray Wall, formerly of Paducah TX passed away June 28, 2020. He was 69 years old.Ray was born October 10, 1950 in Paducah TX.He was preceded in death by his father, R. D. Wall and mother, Tommye Payne Anderson and one niece, Ginny Ryan.He is survived by sisters Janie Wall of Abilene, Nancy Ryan (Hal) of Abilene, Susan Dunlap (Gary) of Paducah, two nephews Jared Dunlap (Chrissy) and Ben Dunlap and one great-nephew Gentry Dunlap. Our cousin, Ben Blount, also shared a special bond with Ray.Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or National Parks and Wildlife Foundation.