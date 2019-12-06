Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakwood United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Raymon Kelly Curtis


1925 - 2019
Raymon Kelly Curtis Obituary
Lubbock- Raymon Kelly Curtis, 94, of Lubbock, passed away on December 4, 2019. He was born in O'Donnell, Texas on February 2, 1925. Kelly graduated from O'Donnell High School. He was married Geneva F. Kirkland Curtis on June 1, 1943. After her passing Kelly married Jerri Shanklin. When Jerri passed Kelly met Billie Rantz, a very special friend. Kelly had a career in insurance for Oshorne Company. He was a member of Lions Club and Independent Insurance Agents Association. He has a passion for fishing, camping, and his family. Kelly was discharged from the Army on July 7, 1945 with a European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars. He is survived by his daughters Beverly Friske and Lora Reeves, grandchild Tracy Wiggs and Cheryl Thampson, and great grandchildren Victor Wiggs, Luke Thompson, and Zachary Thompson. Visitation for Kelly will be Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. The funeral ceremony will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3:00PM at Oakwood United Methodist Church. Graveside will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
