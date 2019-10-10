|
|
Lamesa- Funeral services for Raymond Alfred Carr, 87, of Lamesa will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Medley officiating and Brian Pinkerton assisting. Interment will follow in Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Branon funeral Home. Raymond passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the comfort of his home after a long battle against Lymphoma Cancer. Raymond was born August 25, 1932 to Robert Alfred and Lucy Alice (Creighton) Carr in Lamesa, Texas. He married Barbara "Bobbie" Lee April 21, 1953 in Lamesa while he served in the Army. She preceded him in death October 23, 2018. They were married 65 years. Raymond made farming a life long career in Dawson County. Raymond accepted Jesus as his Savior as a young man. He has been an active member at Friendship Baptist Church for approximately 40 years and lastly at First Baptist Church for the past 27 years. He served as a deacon and was a teacher in both churches. Raymond also served on the school board for Klondike Independent School and on the Co-op Gin Board. Raymond's hobbies included grandchildren's events, country gospel concerts, going to Branson, MO, and playing dominoes with family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and most of all, a man of God. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. Raymond is survived by children Brenda Owens and husband, Tony of Lubbock, Rex Carr of Levelland, and Carrla Carr Long and husband, Jimmie of Big Spring; grandchildren, Christian Owens and wife Jodi, Courtney Samsel and husband Bryce, Britney Pinkerton, Kaci Kennann and Chase Pinkerton and wife Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Cade Owens, Layton Owens, Ayan Kennann, Creighan Samsel, Bryar Samsel and Leah Pinkerton. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, and four siblings. The family suggests memorials to Joe Arrington Cancer Research and Treatment Center 4101 22nd Place, Lubbock, TX 79410. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019