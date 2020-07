Lubbock- Raymond Dale Brigham, Ph.D., died of natural causes on Monday, July 13, 2020. Raymond was born April 1, 1926, in Stamford, Texas, to parents H. Floyd and Rose Brigham. He married the love of his life, Virginia May (Trenfield) Brigham on December 26, 1949, and she survives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. You are encouraged to go to www.memorialdesigners.net and sign the virtual guestbook and to share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.