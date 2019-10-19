|
|
LUBBOCK- Raymond "Toots" Graves passed away on October 16, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 84 years at 11:00 am on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
"Toots" was born on February 8, 1935, to Thomas and Vona Graves in Lubbock, Texas. After graduating from Lubbock High School, Mardis joined the Marine Corp. Reserves, and served for one year. He then entered the Navy and served for seven years. Mardis returned to Lubbock and worked for Hunter Mill Works for 40 plus years before retiring. His hobbies included fishing and woodworking. He combined his love for both and made the most beautiful, intricate fishing rods which he gave away to those who admired them. Mardis also enjoyed going to the lake to camp, watching old westerns, and drinking Mountain Dew.
Survivors include his sister, Norma Jean Daniel; brother, David Wayne Carruth; four nieces, Linda Swann and husband, Gary: Kelly Andrews and husband, Johnny; Kimi Sturgess and husband, Chris; Tracy Curtis and husband Rick ; nephew, Gary N. Daniel and wife, Kimberly; five great-nieces, Shana Hamilton and husband, Scott; Summer Nichols and husband, Gabriel Anguiano; Jordan Andrews and wife, Leigh'Ann; Ashley Pitts and husband, Chris; and Maya Sturgess: four great-nephews, Jett Andrews and wife, Pam; Gary Daniel, III and wife, Melinda; Tyler Daniel; and CJ Sturgess : four great-great-nieces, Kelly Hamilton, Abby Hamilton, Mattison Andrews, Ellie Nichols; four great-great nephews, Cooper Hamilton, Ashton Hamilton, Easton Andrews, and Peyton Daniel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas A. and Vona Mae Graves.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019