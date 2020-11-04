1/1
Raymond Guajardo
1957 - 2020
Lubbock- Raymond Guajardo, 62, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Lubbock.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a Graveside service at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Andrews North Cemetery. Interment will follow. Please visit www.mcnettfuneralhome.com for obituary information, service details and family photos or videos.

Raymond was born on December 28, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to Juana Silva and Rafael Guajardo, Sr. He worked as a Phlebotomist at PBL Plasma in Lubbock. Raymond loved his friends, and his pets, and liked being around his coworkers. Raymond also loved to bake, cook, sew, and do his gardening, whenever possible. He liked to sing and would sing at any church that would invite him. He won several awards for amateur singing. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandmother, Paula Silva, brothers, Rafael Guajardo, Jr. and Dr. Francisco Guajardo, niece, Maria Luisa Garcia and a nephew, Jose Mario Lopez, Jr. (Joe -Jo).

He is survived by his siblings, Alice Lopez and husband Jose (Joe) of Andrews, Texas, Janie G. Bugarin and husband Beto of Dimmitt, Texas, Jesus (Jessie) Guajardo of Bedford, Texas and Maria Elena Guajardo of Dimmitt, Texas.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

