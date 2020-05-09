|
|
lubbock- Raymunda V. Ramos of Lubbock, Texas went into eternal rest on May 5, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born on January 14, 1936 in Stamford, Texas to Augustin Vasquez and Concepcion Cedillo. She married, Geronimo "Jerry" Ramos on May 19, 1957 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Stamford, Texas. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, a member of the Guadalupana's, Family Meditation Catechism, Altar Society, and other ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter's Raquel Ramos and Yvonne Ramos-Wiley; one sister and two brothers.
Raymunda is survived by her husband Geronimo "Jerry" Ramos, her daughter, Stella Ramos of Lubbock Texas; sons, Raymond and wife Sandra Ramos and Arthur Ramos of Lubbock, Texas; Brother, Johnny and wife Carmen Vasquez from Ft. Worth, Texas ; Sister, Carmen and husband George Estrada of North Richland Hills, Texas; 7 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held for immediate family and friends on Friday May 08 from 3pm - 6pm with a limited public Rosary at 7 pm. A service for the family will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Saturday May 09 at 11 am with burial at Peaceful Gardens.
Pallbearers: Raymond Ramos Jr., Robert Ramos, Ryan Ramos, Raymond Ramos III, Robert Ramos, Elias Alonzo. Honorary Pallbearers: Anthony Wiley Jr, Matt Reed, Mark Rosendo.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020