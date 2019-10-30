|
Lubbock- Raynaldo Trevino Barraza, 71 of Lubbock, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Ackerly, Texas on March 15, 1948 to Domingo and Viviana Trevino. Raised by Victor and Socorro Barraza.
Family left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 42 years, Isabel and children, Elijah Marie Savedra and spouse Michael, Carlos Barraza and spouse Roxanne, Berna Barraza, Edwina Quintero, Ray Barraza; sisters Rosa Mendoza and spouse Ruben, Irene Vera and spouse Marcelo, brother Ismael Barraza and spouse Celia of Garland, Julio Trevino and spouse Janice, Robert Trevino and spouse Alice of Lawton, OK, Roy Trevino and spouse Yolanda, and Edward Trevino and spouse Brenda, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Domingo and Viviana Trevino and Victor and Socorro Barraza, brothers Fidel Barraza, Tulio Barraza, and daughter Esmeralda Ruiz.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 with a Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at the Venue on Broadway. A mass will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019