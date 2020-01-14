|
|
Lubbock- Raynaldo Herrera, 55 of Lubbock passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born in Denver City, Texas on July 24, 1964 to Simon Herrera and Elvira Garza. Raynaldo worked as a mechanic for RP Salvage. He was a member of the Lubbock Dream Center. Raynaldo had a great sense of humor, was always well dressed, and had a great work ethic. He loved spending his time working on cars or spending time with his family. Raynaldo was a huge Texas Tech and Dallas Cowboys fan. He will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Elvira Garza; his daughters, Naomi Herrera, Anna Herrera, Dyan Franco, Marci Perez; son, Raynaldo Herrera, Jr.; brother, Richard Herrera (Megan); sisters, Norma Lopez (Tony), Valerie Escamilla; nine grandchildren with one on the way; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Angelic Perez; father, Simon; brother, Felipe Herrera.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020