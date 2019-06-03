|
Lubbock- Reagan Grace Johnson - Perry passed away on May 31, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 20 years at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Monterey Church of Christ. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Reagan Grace Johnson - Perry's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019
