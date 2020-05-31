Lubbock- Rebecca Villarreal Hernandez, 82, passed away April 30,2020. She was married to Rafael Cantu Hernandez Sr. She was born March 22, 1938 to Francisca and Manuel Villarreal in Alice,Tx. She was known as Becky the Burrito Lady, retired Visiting Angel and caregiver. She was a member of Lubbock Dream Center and enjoyed attending Lubbock Senior Activity Center, Crocheting and making people feel welcomed and loved. She shared Jesus with everyone she met. She loved spending time with her friend Ishmael Arroyo and her family and enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. She is survived by Gloria (Don) Thompson of Ft.Worth , Rafael Hernandez JR,(ZebbeDee), Saul Hernandez, Isaac Hernandez, Frances (Vincent) Garcia, Patricia Ann Hernandez, Angelita ( Richard) Sustaita, Delma Hernandez; brother Johnny(Gloria) Villarreal, sister Rachel Roberts all of Lubbock. 21 grandchildren 30 great grandchildren. Rebecca is preceded by her parents and 2 brothers and 2 sisters, spouse Rafael Hernandez Sr, son Jose Luis Hernandez, grandson Ishmael Saul Hernandez, 2 other grandchildren. I would love to say Thank You Ricki for being there always for mom and me.



Mom its been a month since you received your wings. We miss you so much and even though we were not able to give you the proper funeral a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



