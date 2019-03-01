Lubbock- Regina Ann Havens passed in peace on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Gina's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Gina (Nana) was born June 20, 1949, to parents Walter and Ireeta Edney. She graduated from Cooper High in 1967 and later attended South Plains College and Texas Tech University. In 1988 she graduated as an RN and valedictorian of her class at Methodist School of Nursing. Gina enjoyed the simple pleasures in life of training horses, camping, reading, and sewing. She wholeheartedly loved her grandkids, and always doted on her dogs.



She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Havens; son, Brad Havens and Geneva Flores; son, Kelly Havens and wife, Tiffany; three grandsons, Dusty, Colt, and Kyle; granddaughter, Tristyn; and many other beloved friends and family.



The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to University Medical Center, specifically Dr. Jordan Simpson, Dr. Asif Farooq, Dr. Chanda Dihenia, Dr. Craig Barker; our family physician, Jessica Wolff and team on Three East for the care Gina received. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019