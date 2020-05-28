Dallas- Reginna Yvette Skief Williams, 58 of Dallas, TX passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.



Reginna was born December 1, 1961, to Barbara Moore and Isiah Skief, Jr. in Lubbock , Texas. She accepted Christ at a young age and grew up in the church. Reginna attended schools in Lubbock and Odessa, TX.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Moore Royal and her brother, Anthony Royal. Maternal grandparents, Robert Moore & Mary Lee Smith. Paternal grandparents, Isiah & Rosie Skief, Sr.



She leaves to cherish her memories her father, Isiah Skief, Jr., Lubbock, TX; Brothers, Michael (Benita) Royal, Dallas, TX; Greg (Jennifer) Royal, Mansfield, TX; Bryant (Kim) Jones, Folsom, CA; Isiah (Gabrielle) Skief III, Lubbock, TX; Sisters, Marla (Dennis) Washington Waco, TX; Rachelle DuVall, Lubbock, TX and Helisa (Vincent) Ray, Lubbock, TX. In addition, she leaves to mourn a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 30. Skyvue Cemetery, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road, Mansfield, TX. 76063. Phone: 817-478-6955. PLEASE WEAR A MASK. The service is under the direction of: Ferguson Como Funeral Home 5301 Wellesley Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Phone:(817) 738-0131



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store