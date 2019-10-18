Home

Dr. Resurreccion Adriano DeLara Barranda


1942 - 2019
Dr. Resurreccion Adriano DeLara Barranda Obituary
Lubbock- Rexie Barranda, 77, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Mass and services for Dr. Barranda will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Christ the King Cathedral. On Friday, October 18, there will be a viewing from 5 to 6 p.m. and a rosary held at 6 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. Rexie was born May 28, 1942, in San Anton, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, to Agapito and Felicisima DeLara. She graduated from Far Eastern University in Manila with her Bachelors, and completed medical school at Manila Central University and medical residency at Rhode Island Hospital. So dedicated to the care of individuals and to serving others, Rexie would still be working had it not been for her cancer. In fact, she came out of retirement in 2018 to continue caring for her patients at Lubbock State Support Living Center where she worked for over 30 years. Citing her two children as her most prized personal accomplishment, she was most proud professionally of passing the Philippine Board, of passing the Federation Licensing Examination (FLEX), and of being Board-certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Gloria Balunes of the Philippines, and her husband Angeles Gatbonton Barranda, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Esther Barranda Ngo (Phuong) of McKinney; her son, Anthony Barranda (Mike Juratovac) of Los Angeles; two brothers, Renato DeLara (Eva) of the Philippines and Edgardo DeLara (Cynthia) of Dallas; two granddaughters Mady and Lily; niece Teresa Binando (John); and three nephews George DeLara (Kristine), Vincent DeLara, and Renato DeLara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ the King Cathedral School Scholarship Foundation, 4011 54th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
