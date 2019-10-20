Home

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Retha Belt Wofford


1918 - 2019
Retha Belt Wofford Obituary
Lubbock- Retha Belt Wofford, 101, of Lubbock, formerly of Lockney, passed away October 17, 2019. Retha was born March 5, 1918 in Kim, Colorado, to John and Rosa Dean (Carthel) Belt. Her family traveled by covered wagon when she was an infant to north of Lockney, where they settled and made their home. She graduated from Lockney High School in 1934. At the age of 19, she married Kenneth Wofford on July 4, 1937. Retha was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ. She moved to Lubbock in 2007 where she was a member of Quaker Avenue Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jean Curtsinger and husband Jim of Lubbock, James Ray Wofford and wife Janie of Carrollton, Texas, Jann Ball and husband Tom of Worland, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Scott Curtsinger, Tori Houston, Laci Richardson (Raymond), Chad Curtsinger, Jana Klosowsky (Reid), Brad Wofford (Becky), Tasha Gossett (Eric), Jordan Ball (Cristina), Eric Ball (Sarah); 18 greatgrandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 2004; and three siblings.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 with the family receiving friends 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Service are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Quaker Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Lockney Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Uganda Missions at the Quaker Avenue Church of Christ, 1701 Quaker, Lubbock, TX 79416.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
