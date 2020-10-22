Lubbock- The family of Reuby Tom Maeker will celebrate her life of 98 years with a graveside service at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. In support of her family's health, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Maeker, and parents, Tom and Reuby Rhodes.
Survivors include Pat Linnartz and her husband, Gil, three Granddaughters Jessica Harris Miller, Mary Harris Nayar, both of Austin and Dr. Emily Adhikari of Irving and their mother, Dr. Sharon Anderson Harris of Carrollton.
The family would like to thank Linda Beiver for her years of loving, help, and caring for Reuby Tom.
The family of Ruby Tom Maeker has designated the First Baptist Church Lubbock for memorial contributions donated in her memory.