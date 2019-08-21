Home

Revis Pernell


1957 - 2019
Revis Pernell Obituary
Floydada- Floydada - Revis Diane Pernell age 61, passed away on August 17, 2019. A celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday August 24, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada. Revis Diane Pernell was born on September 11, 1957 in Midland, Texas to Sue Wheeler and Charles Chandler. Revis grew up and attended school in Floydada, Texas. She then spent her adult life working as an LVN in various cities around Texas. Revis enjoyed challenging crossword puzzles, good Lifetime movies and online shopping. Revis touched many lives during her time caring for others as a nurse. She was loved and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Chandler. She is survived by her son, Rance Pernell and wife Marijon of Dougherty, Texas; daughter Reagan Howard and husband Richard of Minco, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Aspen and Talon Howard, Drew and Gavin Pernell; her mother , Sue Wheeler of Slaton, Texas; sisters, Valynda Chandler, LeShay Everett and JanAn Diver along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in her honor to the or the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
