Lubbock- 45 passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Rhonda was born April 9, 1975, to the parentage of Elemer Ray and Shebra Ann Walker in Petersburg, TX. She attended John Marshall High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Lonnie Lee; father, Elemer Ray Walker; mother, Shebra Walker; two daughters, Kristian Lee and L'Nae Lee; three sons, Martel McDonald, Zechariah Lee, and Zayne Lee; three sisters, Jessalyn (Danyal) Cleveland, Paulette Walker, and Sharon (David) Hasting; three brothers, James Lee, Dennis (Melanie) Lee, and Marvin (Stacy) Lee; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.