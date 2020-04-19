|
|
Lubbock- Rhonda Kay Woods, 61, passed into the arms of Jesus at her home on Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born to Francis (Pee Wee) and Mary-Jane Shorter on February 16, 1959, in Durango, Colorado, and lived in Aztec, New Mexico. She worked as a CNA at Farmington Hospital until she turned 18 and moved to California, where she worked as a CNA. She moved to Hobbs, New Mexico, in 1981, where she continued working as a caregiver. She later met and married her son's father in 1983, and shortly after that came 5 of her biggest blessings, twin daughters, and three sons. Rhonda found her calling in caring for others and went on to nursing school and graduated from New Mexico Junior college as a Registered Nurse in 1988. Nursing was her passion, and she devoted her entire life to being there for others. Rhonda had a true Servant's Heart. She was a nurse for 30 years, 22 which was spent at Covenant Health System. Her passion was serving others as an Oncology RN and supporting her children in their endeavors. She retired in 2010 from the Covenant Health System, and she then focused her passion on her two biggest blessings, her grandchildren.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Francis Shorter, her twin daughters, her son Randy Barr, her niece Marissa Kay Maurer. She was survived by her son Derrick Barr and his partner Kimberly Thompson, Marshall Barr and his partner Gin Fewell; grandchildren, Randy Barr and Patrick Thompson; her Mother Mary-Jane Shorter; her sisters Carol Dalton and Deborah Boyd, her brother Ronnie and his wife Marilyn Shorter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be presided over by Mark McMillan, who led her son Randy Barr's service as well. Graveside services will be held at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may sign a virtual guestbook, share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020