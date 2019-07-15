|
|
San Antonio- Ricardo "Ricky" Mojica Sr. 56 of San Antonio passed away on July 10,2019 in San Antonio. He was born on May 14, 1963 in Lubbock, Tx. Ricky graduated from Lubbock High in 1982. He served in the U.S Army he worked as a civil servant at Lackland Airforce Base. Combined he served 34 years to our great nation. Ricardo is survived by his girlfriend Maria Chavez, sons Ricardo Jr. (April), Ray (Evie), daughter Rebbeca (Rex), brothers David (Rita), Robert (Nancy), Tommy (Bonita), seven grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents Pantaleon and Dominga Mojica, brother Albert "Wampy", sisters Patricia Ruiz and Elsa Ramirez. Rosary will be at 7:00 PM Monday at Guajardo Funeral Chapels. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. in Woodrow Tx. Burial will follow at Peacefull Gardens Memorial Park Woodrow Tx.
A special THANK YOU to Maria Chavez.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 15 to July 16, 2019