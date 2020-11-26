Bryan and I are so very sorry for such a loss for us here on this earth. Ricardo blessed everyone he met. He sure did us! We are so very thankful that he took in our babygirl and loved her as his daughter so beautifully! The kindness, love and grace he showed to all was so very rare! We thank God for Ricardo Villanueva and for the way he loved God, his beautiful family and his fellow man. He sure did raise an amazing young man in Vinnie to bless us with and we are forever grateful! Rest In Peace Ricardo! We forever love and thank God for you!❤

Dana Gregory

Family