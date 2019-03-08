|
|
Lubbock- Ricardo "Rick" Zavala, 62, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Lubbock. Services for Mr. Zavala will be 10:00a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Calvillo funeral Home Chapel in Lubbock with Rev. Richard Picon officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Calvillo Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held 7:00p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Calvillo Funeral Home Chapel in Lubbock with a viewing 12:00-9:00pm.
Ricardo was born November 10, 1956 in San Angelo to Pedro Sr. and Santos Zavala. He was a transmission mechanic and in the auto industry for many years. He enjoyed life in many aspects; doing woodwork, spending time with the family, loved music, playing the drums and jamming with Storming Band.
He is survived by a daughter Lorina Erika (Raymond) Rasing, two step daughters Melissa and Heather; two brothers, Mario (Ruth) Zavala, Orlando (Gaby) Rodriguez; three sisters, Linda Gonzales, Erma Altamirano, Martha Zavala; four grandchildren Raymond Jr, Chole, Ezra, Xavier; one step grandson Isaiah; host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Mary Ramirez, and two brothers; Pedro "Pete" Zavala Jr. and Joel Coronado.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019