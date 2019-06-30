|
|
Lubbock- Richard (Dick) Alan Craig died June 24, 2019 from complications following a second stroke. He was 52 years old. Richard was born on June 11, 1967 in Lubbock, Texas to parents Donald and Delia Craig. Richard graduated from Coronado High School and attended Texas Tech and LCU. Richard discovered his career as cook as a teen while working over the summer break. He later moved and began working as a cook at Big Mountain Ski Resort in Whitefish, Montana for 8 years, and he also worked 4 years at Kells restaurant at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon. As a youth Richard was as an impish freckle faced cherub who sang in the choir and participated in Boy Scouts. During middle school, Richard spent many hard earned hours practicing and mastering his instrument of choice - the drums. As the baby of the four, Richard loved keeping up with his family during snow skiing vacations. As an adult, he especially, enjoyed skiing beyond the boundary in Montana with a mini-shovel on his back in case he or someone else needed a bailout. He enjoyed being on his boat, and had recently spent many enjoyable hours fixing it up. Richard suffered his first stroke in 2010, and although he struggled with mobility and health issues relating to the stroke, he became skilled at devising adaptations to minimize and overcome his deficits. Richard religiously attended the Lubbock Astronomy Club Meetings; perhaps it isn't surprising that this life-long Star Wars enthusiast developed an interest in stargazing. Halloween in the neighborhood will not be the same without Darth Vader handing out candy. Richard is survived by his mother, Delia Asberry Craig and his brother David Raymond Craig of Lubbock; his sister Dana Craig of Tacoma, WA; his sister Carol Craig Reifsnyder and husband Andy of Austin, TX, and five nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Ray Craig. A memorial service will be held Tuesday July 9th at 2 p.m. in the chapel at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Helpings or to Boy Scout Troup #402 of First United Methodist Church, 1411 Broadway, Lubbock TX 79401.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019