League City, Texas- Richard Allen Bartsch passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 79 in League City, Texas. Dick was born in Portland, Oregon on June 7, 1940. He received his BS and MS from Oregon State University, where he met and later married Nadine Putnam on August 20, 1966. After several moves, they settled in Lubbock in 1974 where Dick was employed at Texas Tech University as professor of organic chemistry until 2015 when he and Nadine relocated to League City to be closer to family.
Dick's memory is cherished by his wife, Nadine, of League City; daughter, Lisa Bartsch of Missouri City, Texas; son Robert Bartsch and wife, Carol, and grandson Thomas, all of League City; and a sister Dianne Hefner in Union, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held on January 11th at 10:00 in The Crossings chapel, 255 North Egret Bay Blvd., League City, TX 77573.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Galveston County Food Bank.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020